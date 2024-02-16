Exciting! Fahmaan Khan hints at a new project with Debattama Shah? Says 'Problem ho sakti…'

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan began his acting career with Star Plus' Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka in 2017, and he has since achieved considerable progress in his profession. His significant performances in television programs like as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega have received critical acclaim.

However, his role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie solidified his status as a major television personality. Fahmaan Khan's on-screen chemistry with co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan enchanted audiences on Gul Khan's famous Star Plus show. He then took on the lead part in Ekta Kapoor's Colors show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, demonstrating his versatility yet more.

Dharampatnii ended its ten-month run in September last year, leaving fans yearning for Fahmaan Khan's comeback to television. Speculations had been flying for months regarding the TV star's prospective involvement in several shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 7, and Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. However, it appears that these plans did not come to pass.

However, according to recent sources, Fahmaan Khan has finally landed a new show, which will air on Colors TV. The actor is said to be starring in the Hindi version of a regional show, with Debattama Saha from Shaurya Aur Suhaani. While an official confirmation is still pending, Fahmaan indirectly revealed the situation in a recent interview.

In response to his new show, Fahmaan told the popular news portal, "Project is on the cards, we might start shooting soon. Ji haan, Debattama ka bhi naam aaya hai usmei. Ab kya hai, mai agar seedhe poora bol doon toh shayad unn logon (makers) ko problem ho sakti hai. They've their own ways of trying to promote it and launch it, stuff like that. Honestly, one thing is true, I haven't started shooting it. I always believe that jab tak floor pe nahi jata hoon mai, tab tak koi cheez confirm nahi hai hamari industry mei. I think the best way to tell you right now is that, yes, it's on the cards. Hopefully, it does work out and we can make the most out of it." However, official confirmation of the same is still pending.

