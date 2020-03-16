EXCITING! Forget AbhiRa, netizens are all hearts for this Mama-Bhanji duo AdhiRa from Anupamaa

Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand. Is Adhik ready to marry?

AdhiRa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anuj and Vanraj's MASSIVE FACE-OFF; Barkha supports Pakhi's decision in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Fans are loving the new generation Kapadias and Samar gives a new ship name to the cutest Mamu-Bhanji duo as AdhiRa. Check out the post: 

Meanwhile, in the show, Anuj and Anupamaa bring Choti Anu home. The family members are not ready to understand their reason for really adopting a child at this age. On the other hand, Pakhi drops a bomb by revealing that she wants to marry Adhik. Both the families and Anupamaa are taken aback listening to Pakhi's demand. Is Adhik ready to marry?

Anuj and Vanraj end up in a major face-off because of Pakhi's adamant wish to marry Adhik. In this fight, Anupamaa gets another shock when she sees Samar supporting his father and not Anuj.

Later, Barkha shocks everyone by approving the marriage and she is keen to have Pakhi as her brother Adhik's wife because she knows if Pakhi adds to their family then their business prospects would turn beneficial. Anupamaa knows the truth behind Barkha's support, she becomes extremely protective of Pakhi but will Pakhi understand her parents' concern?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! #MaAn bring Choti Anu home; Pakhi drops the major bomb of wanting to marry Adhik in StarPlus' Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

