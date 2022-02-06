EXCITING! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat gives a SAVAGE REPLY to a fan who suggested he should focus on Body Building

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

In a live chat with fans, Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh revealed his 10th-grade percentage, he had scored 73% in his board exams. Well, apart from that a fan asked him to focus on bodybuilding to which he had a sassy reply, he said, I prefer to be fit and have a lean body rather than having abs or being muscular. I don't need to look muscular to stay fit.

Yogendra even spoke about his upcoming web show Bindiya and revealed that it is soon to go on floors, well we can't wait to see when will the show get released and see him in a completely different avatar.

In the upcoming episode, Sai will finally submit the divorce papers to DIG and prove Virat’s innocence, and thus DIG won’t be suspending him from his job. Virat tells Sai that he can’t see so much hatred in her eyes and it's hurting him a lot why didn’t he trust him.

She tells him that there is no use in saying all this as the marriage is over and that no he has a new family, and he should be taking care of his wife and child, she tells him that when he can break her heart and move on she also has the right to break the marriage and move on in her life. Virat is heartbroken to hear these words from Sai and he tries to make her understand but all in vain

