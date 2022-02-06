Exciting! Hina Khan to appear on ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ as a guest?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most loved TV actresses of all time and no one can forget her for her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The popular musical star, Mika Singh has taken upon himself to find him a bride and finally settle down and for the same, he is bringing in a show, Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. The singer will be on a mission to his perfect partner on national television and will be assisted by some friends in finding the ideal bride.

Hina Khan is expected to grace the show with her presence. He recently rocked the Cannes red-carpet and returned to the city. Today, she took it to her social media and dropped a hint at her appearing on the show. She posted a story on her Instagram handle with a crew card of the show but more details about the part are still shrouded.

Mika Singh is a beloved personality in the music industry and many of his songs are ideal party numbers and find their places in people’s evergreen playlists. He has given some remarkable songs over his career like, Jugni, Tu mere agal bagal hai, Laila, Dil mein baji guitar, among many others.

The show has reached its final stages and the audience is very excited about this interesting way of getting hitched. It will be launched on the 19th of June on Star Bharat and we really hope that Mika is successful in this sweet endeavor of his.

