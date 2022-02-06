Exciting! Hina Khan to appear on ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ as a guest?

Hina Khan is expected to grace the show with her presence. He recently rocked the Cannes red-carpet and returned to the city. Today, she took it to her social media and dropped a hint at her appearing on the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 22:49
Exciting! Hina Khan to appear on ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ as a guest?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most loved TV actresses of all time and no one can forget her for her portrayal of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The popular musical star, Mika Singh has taken upon himself to find him a bride and finally settle down and for the same, he is bringing in a show, Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. The singer will be on a mission to his perfect partner on national television and will be assisted by some friends in finding the ideal bride.

Also Read: Shocking! From Hina Khan to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, THESE celebs shared the dark side of being a TV actor

Hina Khan is expected to grace the show with her presence. He recently rocked the Cannes red-carpet and returned to the city. Today, she took it to her social media and dropped a hint at her appearing on the show. She posted a story on her Instagram handle with a crew card of the show but more details about the part are still shrouded.

Mika Singh is a beloved personality in the music industry and many of his songs are ideal party numbers and find their places in people’s evergreen playlists. He has given some remarkable songs over his career like, Jugni, Tu mere agal bagal hai, Laila, Dil mein baji guitar, among many others.

The show has reached its final stages and the audience is very excited about this interesting way of getting hitched. It will be launched on the 19th of June on Star Bharat and we really hope that Mika is successful in this sweet endeavor of his. 

Also read: Mika Singh’s ‘Vohti’ to get a whole new wardrobe. Manish Malhotra to design the bridal trousseau?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Hina Khan Rashami Desai Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti Entertainment Star Plus Colors Star Bharat Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Mohsin Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 22:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exciting! Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from Kundali Bhagya temporary?
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of TV’s most loved artists and we recently brought to you that he will be quitting the...
Exciting! Hina Khan to appear on ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’ as a guest?
MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most loved TV actresses of all time and no one can forget her for her portrayal of...
Sad Demise! Delhi-based musician, Sheil Sagar loses his life at the age of 22
MUMBAI: India is currently weighing under heavy losses of musicians like KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Pandit Bhajan Sopori and...
Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his upcoming film, Samrat Prithviraj. The film has landed in many...
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Shocking! Mansi to die?
MUMBAI: Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is witnessing a tough time in Sai’s life. Everything is just...
Major Twist! Check out the wedding venue of Mehek and Rishabh in Naagin 6
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan
Interesting! Akshay Kumar gets massively trolled over a shared picture, “Chai peene ke liye rassi dheeli rakhi hai”, said a fan
Latest Video