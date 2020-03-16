EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek

The first episode post the show witnessed a leap was aired yesterday and it has received great reviews from the viewers. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 12:23
EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek

MUMBAI:Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.

The show has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar.

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, ABhira will be back together.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama! Mahima is left shocked by Manjiri’s anger

And now, we have come across a video which is a compilation of Abhimanyu and Akshara's happy moments to the time they got separated and what holds in the future track.

Take a look:

>

The video is a gist of happy and sad moments of Abhimanyu and Akshara's life.

The first episode post the show witnessed a leap was aired yesterday and it has received great reviews from the viewers.

How excited are you for the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running on small screens for several years now.

The show has gone through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers also saw several entries and exits.

Last year, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made an exit from the show after 5 years and post that a huge leap was introduced which welcomed the new star cast of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.

What is your take on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's leap track? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must read! Neil and Aarohi to go on a date?

StarPlus Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Harshad Chopra Kaira AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mrunal Jain Mayank Verma Kashish Rai
Like
8
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 12:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Vidhi faces Dev’s anger
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart from...
AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares some unseen pictures of son Rudransh on his birthday
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is undoubtedly one of the most loved and most popular actresses in television and is rising high...
Must Read! Raju Srivastava’s daughter shares an important message on social media amid the comedian’s critical health condition
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava's nephew Kushal Srivastava has denied all reports claiming the comedian has gained...
Anupamaa: What! Barkha adds drugs in Anuj’s food everyday
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek
MUMBAI:Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.The show has seen...
Anupamaa: Evil! Adhik to take revenge from Anuj for Barkha and Ankush’s insult
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
OMG! KRK makes a shocking revelation about Hrithik Roshan and it has connection with Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video