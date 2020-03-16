EXCITING! This is how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has changed post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here's a sneak peek

MUMBAI:Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a leap of one year.

The show has seen Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation which will bring new twist to the story.

Abhimanyu's character has completely undergone changes while Akshara too is seen in a different avatar.

Well, fans are not happy seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation but we all know that with the series of twists and turns, ABhira will be back together.

And now, we have come across a video which is a compilation of Abhimanyu and Akshara's happy moments to the time they got separated and what holds in the future track.

Take a look:

The video is a gist of happy and sad moments of Abhimanyu and Akshara's life.

The first episode post the show witnessed a leap was aired yesterday and it has received great reviews from the viewers.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running on small screens for several years now.

The show has gone through some interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers also saw several entries and exits.

Last year, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made an exit from the show after 5 years and post that a huge leap was introduced which welcomed the new star cast of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.





