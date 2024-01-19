Exciting: Its boys v/s girls for the kite flying competition in Makar Sankranti special episode of Imlie 3!

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show was loved ever since its inception. The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajni and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles and later, the season two featured Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the main roles.

As the show is in the third season, it highlights Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles.

Indian television is known for celebrating all festivals with great fervor. As the festival of Makar Sankranti just got over, a lot of shows have been incorporating narratives surrounding it. While some are showcasing how the characters are enjoying the festival, there are also high point dramas which are rolled out during the course of celebration.

Makar Sankranti is known as the festival of kites.

In the episodes of Imlie, it will be seen that there will be a kite flying competition in the show and it will be a boys versus girls competition. It will be highly exciting to see who wins while flying the kite. Pooja Dixit happened to share a BTS glimpse from the show and it looked all things exciting!

How excited are you to watch this sequence and the episode of Imlie 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

