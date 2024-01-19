Exciting: It's boys v/s girls for the kite flying competition in Makar Sankranti's special episode of Imlie 3!

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has been loved ever since its inception. The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajni and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles and later, season two featured Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the main roles.

As the show is in its third season, it highlights Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles.

Indian television is known for celebrating all festivals with great fervour. As the festival of Makar Sankranti just got over, a lot of shows have been incorporating narratives surrounding it. While some showcase how the characters are enjoying the festival, there are also high-point dramas that are rolled out during the celebration.

Makar Sankranti is known as the festival of kites.

In upcoming episodes of Imlie, a kite-flying competition is set to take place, featuring a boys versus girls showdown. The anticipation is high to discover the victors in this thrilling kite-flying contest. Pooja Dixit added to the excitement by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the show.

How excited are you to watch this sequence and the episode of Imlie 3? Let us know in the comment section below!

