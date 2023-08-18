Exciting! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’s Mona Singh to make a TV comeback? Here’s what the actress said

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 10:15
Mona Singh

MUMBAI: Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her flawless performance. The actress then dabbled into blockbuster Bollywood projects like 3 Idiots and recently Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has transitioned beautifully into every medium of entertainment.

Mona Singh has a huge fan base who loved her in Jassi Jasi Koi Nahin. Speaking of her role Mona said, “It’s the toughest role I’ve played till date. Nobody wanted to look like that. It was my debut show and I wasn’t even sure about a makeover. The channel could have decided to not have a makeover because we were anyway getting such good ratings. It was a chance I took and that’s what I’ve been doing with every role.”

Mona further said, “I’ve been spoilt rotten because of Jassi. It made me too choosy in life. It also gave me Gaurav Gera, who is my best friend in the industry. 20 years have passed and we’re still best friends.” Recalling how her life changed after the show, the 41-year-old actress said, "During Jassi, we had gone to Bangla Sahib gurdwara to seek blessings because we were in Delhi for the promotions. I remember there was a lady who had come with her daughter. She made her touch my feet and told her ki bade hoke Jassi jaisa banna hai. I was just 22. I was like, ‘Oh my god, why are you touching my feet?’ She told me to bless her daughter.”

Also Read-Finally! Aamir Khan breaks his silence over Mona Singh playing his mother’s role in Laal Singh Chaddha

When asked if the show Jassi will make a comeback, Mona said, “ don’t know if Jassi will make a comeback. I think we should just let the show be because there will be too many comparisons with the original one and people may not like the new season.” she further said, “That’s actually a good idea! I don’t want to do it for TV because I can’t live one character for two-three years anymore. I don’t have the patience for it. This is the reason why I don’t want to go back to TV in general.”

