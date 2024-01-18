Exciting! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab dances her way into audiences' heart in the latest BTS from her show

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared stunning bts from the show
Hiba Nawab

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba Nawab who has a huge fan following, keeps sharing glimpses from her life as well as the show. She recently shared stunning bts from the show where she is seen dancing her heart out. Check out the video here;

As per the current track, Anirudh will have something very crucial for Jhanak and ask her to sign some papers. Jhanak hesitates as her mother never wanted her to dance. Anirudh however, will be adamant about it as he knows she loves to dance and thus Jhanak without arguing will agree. Meanwhile the ladies in the house will come to know of the news that Jhanak is participating in the event. Arshi will become anxious as she doesn't want to participate if Jhanak too is performing. Arshi will make sure Jhanak does not perform or she will cancel the event.

How excited are you to watch Jhanak? Tell me in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

