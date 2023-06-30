Exciting! Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo talks about changes in the new season, host Amitabh Bachchan says “Badal raha hai…”

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and the makers have upped the excitement level with the new promo. The promo begins with a woman wearing a suit and attending a call on her laptop at her house and later playing football with her child. It later also focuses on how the mode of payment has been changed. Host Amitabh Bachchan then says, “Badi shaan se, bade gyaan se, dekho India badal raha, Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Sharing the promo on his social media page, Big B wrote, “Back on the job again...see you again” HE captioned it, “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein .”

KBC is one of the most watched and loved shows on TV. The first two seasons were hosted by Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty respectively. The third by Shah Rukh Khan and fourth by Salman Khan.

Also Read- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets upset with contestants for this shocking reason; walks away from the hot seat

