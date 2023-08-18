Exciting! Kundali Bhagya’s Sana Sayyad expresses her excitement of shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It earlier starrer Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya but after the leap, also stars Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad among others. The upcoming episode will have a sweet surprise for the fans as they will see Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana from Dream Girl 2 joining the show.

Also Read-What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”

Sharing her experience of working with Ananya and Ayushmann Sana said, “Surreal and exciting! Working alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey was absolutely fantastic. The cinematic twist infused by their presence, especially Ayushmann's intuitive performance, added a whole new dimension to the show. And his assurance that something significant is on the horizon will leave the #PalVeer fans all intrigued. I must say, his flawless execution of the scene left the entire cast and crew, including myself, in complete awe. Shooting with Ayushmann and Ananya was an experience filled with joy and inspiration!”

She shared some wonderful pictures with them on social media and wrote, “Jab we met karam & pari @ayushmannk @ananyapanday you guys are powerhouses of creativity. Good luck to the entire cast and team

Dream Girl 2 in cinemas on 25th august.”

Also Read- Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

Kundali Bhagya airs every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bollywoodhungama