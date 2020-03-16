Exciting! Look who paid a surprise visit to Pranali Rathod on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod, currently seen in the Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is getting immense love from fans.

Also read-EXCITING! Pranali Rathod aka Akshara 2.0 is nothing but a breath of fresh air post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Her pairing with Harshad Chopda worked for the serial and fans adore entirely the couple and even fondly call them as Abhira.

The show, recently churned out some high-on emotional drama episodes and fans are in awe of Pranali’s acting in those hard-hitting scenes.

She has previously worked in shows like Barrister Babu and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Her social media is full of pictures and fans love to see her pictures and videos.

Recently, a video was shared by Pranali’s friend who gave her a sweet surprise on her set.

Check out the video below:

The video was posted by Aishani Yadav, who is very close friends with Pranali. She was recently seen in the show, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. She was Pranali’s co-star in the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye where Pranali played the role of Radha Sahni and Aishani played Kiranbala. Their friendship started on the show and has only blossomed with time.

Pranali was beyond surprised to see Aishani drop in on her set and made her happiness clear by hugging her tightly. The friendship between the two is clearly seen and we all are in love with it.

Meanwhile, for Pranali, it is a wonderful opportunity for her in her show as she is playing Akshara 2.0 and will get a chance to explore the newer nuances of her character. Fans are really excited to see how the story progresses further in the show and how Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite

Also read-Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Must read! Neil and Aarohi to go on a date?

Tell us your thoughts on this cute and sweet friendship between Pranali and Aishani

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.