EXCITING! Love is in the air for Paras Kalnawat but with a TWIST

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 15:13
EXCITING! Love is in the air for Paras Kalnawat but with a TWIST

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is all set, to begin with, a new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Paras portrayed the character of a dance instructor in the show Anupamaa and now, with JDJ he will showcase his dance moves in front of the country professionally.

Also read: AWW! This is how team Anupamaa bid adieu to Paras Kalnawat post his exit from the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs. Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, the confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, and Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde etc.

Paras took to his Instagram for a fun Qn A session where the fans asked him about his relationship status and how he could get a girlfriend and more. Check out his hilarious responses to them:

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is excited to watch the upcoming season and it's returning after a long break. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit will be the judges.

Also read: AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul Shivangi Joshi Krystle D'Souza Radhika Muthukumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 15:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spy Bahu: Romantic! Sejal and Yohan’s love sparks again
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Imlie- Oh No! Imlie and Aryan to drift apart, Malini succeeds in her plan
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Imlie- Sad! Anu’s intervention creates more problems for Aryan and Imlie
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Unbelievable! Look who is the serial photobomber on the sets of Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts ever since its television debut. The crowd has been won over by the...
Ajooni: Oh My God! Ajooni in big trouble; to be thrown out of the house?
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 is grabbing the headlines for all the interesting topics and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video