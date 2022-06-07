EXCITING! Mohit Hiranandani helped Aneri Vajani prep up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Deets Inside

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to the TRP charts as the contestants were very good and they performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry barring a few, like Nikki Tamboli who almost aborted stunts.

Mohit Hiranandani Aneri Vajani

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The makers have come up with the new season and the first episode has already left the fans in awe of the contestants. 

Well, we got our hands on how Aneri Vajani had actually prepped up for the show and here's how her buddies especially Mohit Hiranandani have been helping her out in the preparations, check it out: 

Mohit scares her while she is preparing her plate for a meal and tells her that this shall be how she would need to be alert with the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Well, in an exclusive conversation with Aneri, she revealed this about the stunts, 'This year the stunts are difficult and I have enjoyed doing everything, though some stunts have been very difficult its a lifetime experience and I have enjoyed every bit of it.'

