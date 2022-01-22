EXCITING! Mukku aka Aneri Vajani REVEALS Rupali Ganguly's NEW VENTURE on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

Aneri's entry as Malvika has completely turned the tables for Anupamaa. She is the one who spices up the storyline and brings in the twists and turns in the serial. One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the stars on the show get along with each other like a house on fire and they keep making fun videos and entertaining the fans.

Well now, Aneri took to her Instagram to share the new profession that Rupali aka Anupamaa took for the show. She shares that today Rupali decided to drive them all to the sets of Anupamaa and encourages her to drive well on the road.

Check out the fun banter between the soon to be Bhabhi Nanand Jodi:

Currently, The families then gather together for puja and go to the playground to fly some kites. Anupamaa apologizes to Malvika for asking her to not speak in between her and Vanraj, but Malvika had already forgotten about it. They then start to pair up to fly the kites and Vanraj cheats and gets Malvika's name written as his partner.

In the upcoming episode, Anupamaa and Vanraj compete in kite flying while taunting each other about who is going to win, hinting towards Malvika and Vanraj coming closer. Just then Kavya comes and cuts Vanraj's kite.

