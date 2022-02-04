EXCITING! Naagin 6: Finally the Biggest Secret about Naagins will be revealed in the Basant Panchami Special Of Naagin! First Look of Promo Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has become an iconic show, and fans are anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

But before that, on the 5th and 6th of February, Colors will air TellyChakkar A Basant Panchami Special, which will feature former prominent cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri. This special will feature a lot of dance and drama. But the main purpose of the special is to reveal the secrets of the 'Shesh Naag ki Kitaab'.

Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the leads in the new season, as exclusively reported by TellyChakkar.

In that special, Tejaswi could be revealed as the New Naagin, or at the very least, the show's premise will be revealed.

The glimpses of the special have been making fans really excited about all the secrets that will be revealed in the show, It's bringing the original Naagin Adaa Khan also back.

The promo is jam-packed with action drama and a lot of secrets, The newest promo of Basant Pachmai is out now, you can take a look at it here:

Not just that, we might also see a glimpse of Another New Naagin, which could be Mahek Chahal. Ekta Kapoor had teased fans with the bit that the New Naagin's Name starts with an 'M'.

Fans are waiting to see if that will also be revealed in the special. But they are also keen to see the newest Season Starring Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.

