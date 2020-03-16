EXCITING! Netizens trend #AbhiRa as the duo completes six months on-screen in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Today marks six months for the duo and viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage. Here's what they had shared on #AbhiRa trending:

Hello yeh bacchon ki shaadi horahi hai !!

finally the journey we had since last 6 months-a roller coaster ride of emotions is going to be fruitful,lahh they are getting married

finally!!

I can't believe this

happy journey you both & us ahead #AbhiRaKiShaadi #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/dWcAH0iQsf — archie (@oskiboondein) April 27, 2022

Can't Wait for Abhira Post Wedding Journey...

Getting Really Emotional & Excited



Pinky Babies #Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/8VYo6BxeUx — Ghazal (@ghazal_Bux) April 27, 2022

My favourite hug #yrkkh#AbhiRaKiShaadi

Mere cutties ki jald hi shadi hone wali hai yaarrr!!

Happy six months to our most lovely couple #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/9AImO4MFyJ — abhira vibes (@hemanshi_rathod) April 27, 2022

I fall for this guy more and more when he reserves few things splly to his akshu!



-Not letting anyone sit on his bike!☺️

-Saving her num with pink hearts nd into favourites!



Nah! Im nt jealous of u akshu!

Pls give me abhimanyu birla!

#yrkkh #AbhiRaKiShaadi #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/nL5cGKOQKg — . (@_hoitytoity) April 27, 2022

To him her happiness only matters

Only her happiness matters to him

Her Happiness only matters

all ways,all languages that's his main goal in his life now

Her sunshine protector

Bas yay yay yahee

&the car

Abhi doesn't dissapoint#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #AbhiRa #AbhimanyuBirla pic.twitter.com/1bafZl7AxW — ALsHaYmA (@alshaiema) April 27, 2022

Abhimanyu and Akshara have already reached milestones with their love story. There isn't a day when the duo doesn't trend for their love.

In the upcoming episode, the Goenkas and Birlas have finally reached Jaipur and while entering the venue they realise Akshara and Abhimanyu are missing. Well, they have escaped the families to spend some quality time in the pink city. The duo is dressed in shades of pink and out in the city enjoying the scenic sites, kulfi, and more.

What will happen now?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.