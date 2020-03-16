EXCITING! Netizens trend #AbhiRa as the duo completes six months on-screen in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu brings a bag full of dumbbells. Neil is shocked to see such a heavy bag and he asks what is there in it. Abhi reveals it's his gym apparatus, to which Manjari mocks him saying we are going for the wedding and not wrestling.
AbhiRa1

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Today marks six months for the duo and viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage. Here's what they had shared on #AbhiRa trending:

 

 

 

 

Abhimanyu and Akshara have already reached milestones with their love story. There isn't a day when the duo doesn't trend for their love.

In the upcoming episode, the Goenkas and Birlas have finally reached Jaipur and while entering the venue they realise Akshara and Abhimanyu are missing. Well, they have escaped the families to spend some quality time in the pink city. The duo is dressed in shades of pink and out in the city enjoying the scenic sites, kulfi, and more.

What will happen now?

Latest Video