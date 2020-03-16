Exciting! New friendship brewing between Ram and Krish in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 16:10
MUMBAI :  Due to its captivating and compelling plot, Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is a favourite among viewers and fans.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Ram’s anger crosses the limit

The audience adores Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's portrayal of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood's relationship.

From the videos and pictures they share on social media, it's obvious that the actors and crew had a great time off-screen.

We come across various behind the scenes and photos that show us how much fun the stars have while shooting for the serial.

Recently, we came across a video from the sets.

Check out the video below:

The video has Ram played by Nakuul and Krish played by Piyush Sahdev. 

Even though, they are arch enemies in the serial, they seem to come together for this sequence. 

The Janmasthami sequence is being shot in the show. That is the reason why Nakuul is dressed in traditional attire with a Krishna feather on his head. He is looking too similar to Lord Krishna. Krish is also dressed in the same attire. They seem to find someone in the crowd. But, all in all, both of them look like friends. Is there a new friendship brewing?

Meanwhile, in the show, Priya and Ram conduct the delivery of Maitri while Vedika and Nandini will try to trap Pihu by letting her do the interview alone.

Also read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: High Drama! Ram gets emotional, Nandini and Vedika in for a shock

What do you think of Ram and Krish’s new-found friendship? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Sony TV Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ram Priya Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Pihu Nandini Kapoor Aarohi Kumawat Shubhaavi Choksey TellyChakkar
Latest Video