Exciting! Newlywed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera offered to participate in Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Smart Jodi

MUMBAI: Newlywed Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera might be seen very soon in Star Plus’ tv show Smart Jodi. The makers have already approached the couple and are waiting for Karishma to turn up with her response. Meanwhile, a new promo has been released featuring another newly married couple of TV industry Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Star Plus popular serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS! Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera finally got hitched, Check out their wedding pictures

Star Plus is coming up with a new reality show Smart Jodi. The show will soon air on the channel.

Reportedly, the team has approached Karishma Tanna for Varun Bangera and her participation in the show. She told them that she was busy with the wedding, and would later take a decision on the same. Maybe, they will have one more meeting in some days.

Mouni Roy was also approached for the same. However, she refused as she is doing Dance India Dance Lil Masters with Remo D'Souza. Moreover, Suraj Nambiar is very busy in his profession as a financial investment consultant.

Also Read: WOW: Mandira Bedi hosts an EXOTIC post-wedding dinner for her bestie Mouni Roy!

Some of the other names doing the rounds are Puja Banerjee - Kunal Verma, Monalisa - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Gautam Rode - Pankhury Awasthy, Mohammad Nazim, Shaeina Seth, and others. Well, there are too many couples in tinsel town and Bigg Boss has just given us three more jodis.

It is the Hindi adaptation of Ishmart Jodi which is a hit Kannada show and real Ritesh Deshmukh or Ayushmann Khurrana might come as hosts of the show.

Credit: BollywoodLife