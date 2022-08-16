EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

Sandiip Sikcand brought a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star. 
 
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 17:12
EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently. His performance in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali as Raghav Rao propelled him to popularity. His paring opposite Shivangi Khedkar is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Well, before making his grand debut on Television the dapper has been an active part of the Tollywood Industry.

Also read:Fabulous! This is why Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fame actor Sai Ketan Rao changed his name

Recently, Sandiip Sikcand brought a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, now Sandiip Sikcand and Sai Ketan Rao took to their Instagram to share that there is something brewing and we can't wait to see what is this star Producer-Actor duo planning to come up with, are we going to see Sai Ketan Rao with SOL Productions' upcoming show or is
Sandiip Sikcand planning a new project?

What do you think are they planning?

Also read: AMAZING! Check out what Sai Ketan Rao is up to these days

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

Sai Ketan Rao Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav Rao Raghvi Shivangi Khedkar Sandip Sikcand Sol Productions StarPlus Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 17:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! After Vinny Arora, Pooja Banerjee and Bharti Singh among others, television and film actress who are set to embrace motherhood in the year 2021
MUMBAI : The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for the film as well as the TV industry. A lot of actors and...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Rishi Oberoi gets hospitalized due to a major car accident
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
GREAT NEWS! Rajjo is all set to meet the Pandyas of Pandya Store for this interesting reason
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.Also read:...
EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
Nima Denzongpa: Exclusive! Nima and Virat aka Manav meet each other in the festival
MUMBAI : Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls...
Must Read! From Debina Bonnerjee to Mira Kapoor, These celebrities had babies within a short span
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. This time, we have another interesting...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video