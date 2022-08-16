EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently. His performance in the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali as Raghav Rao propelled him to popularity. His paring opposite Shivangi Khedkar is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Well, before making his grand debut on Television the dapper has been an active part of the Tollywood Industry.

Recently, Sandiip Sikcand brought a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, now Sandiip Sikcand and Sai Ketan Rao took to their Instagram to share that there is something brewing and we can't wait to see what is this star Producer-Actor duo planning to come up with, are we going to see Sai Ketan Rao with SOL Productions' upcoming show or is

Sandiip Sikcand planning a new project?

What do you think are they planning?

