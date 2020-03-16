EXCITING NEWS! Superstar Govinda to grace the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami. Shiva proposes Raavi in the most filmy way.

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show.

We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show. We can't wait to see all the fun we will see with Govinda.

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show?

