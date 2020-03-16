EXCITING NEWS! Superstar Govinda to grace the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami.  

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 22:39
EXCITING NEWS! Superstar Govinda to grace the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami. Shiva proposes Raavi in the most filmy way. 

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. 

We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show. We can't wait to see all the fun we will see with Govinda. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 22:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Happiness Overloaded! Kanha and Sayuri to rebegin their happily married life
MUMBAI:The upcoming twist of Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will show Kanha and Sayuri’s world changing...
OMG! Priya calls Ram 'Boring' and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Because of its captivating and engaging plot, Bade Achhe Lagte 2 is everyone's favourite and is enjoyed by...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Barkha demands signing authority from Anupamaa to free Vanraj from police
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Woah! Look who is giving a tough competition to Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein aka Sara in dancing
MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been riding high on the TRP charts with his emotional quotient and gripping storyline. All the...
HEARTWARMING! Twitteratis laud Anupamaa and Anuj aka MaAn's recent scenes from Star Plus' Anupamaa, share the most heart touching views on it
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Anuj are inseparable in Star Plus' show Anupamaa which makes the viewers fall for this popular on-...
Anupama: Good News! Anupamaa finds improvement in Anuj’s condition
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni
Disheartening! Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni mourns the sad demise of her grandmother
Latest Video