EXCITING! Not just being Swarna Goenka; Niyati Joshi takes up yet another profession on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhi and Akshu get a warm welcome and her griha pravesh happens with all love and joy. This time all the rituals get followed. Swarna reveals that they must begin preparing for Teej as this would be #AbhiRa's first Teej. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 03:15
Swarna Goenka

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

The show has been doing great with the TRP ratings, as it has secured the second position in the BARC ratings. AbhiRa has been serving their fans with some utmost romantic moments and we bet fans aren't enough of it yet. 

Currently,  Akshara is all fine and better while Abhimanyu is severely injured and is under medical care. Abhimanyu will get admitted as soon as they get rescued from the fire attack, Akshara is left shattered and she refuses to leave Abhi's side till he comes back to consciousness. Abhimanyu comes back to consciousness and the family finally feels better seeing their kids safe. 

The next day, Abhi and Akshu get a warm welcome and her griha pravesh happens with all love and joy. This time all the rituals get followed. Swarna reveals that they must begin preparing for Teej as this would be #AbhiRa's first Teej. 

Now we got our hands on this super intriguing BTS where we saw Niyati Joshi aka Swarna in her element, well according to Mayank she is the new choreographer on the sets of Yeh Rishta, check out her happy dance:

Are you all excited for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej? 

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi and Virat recall their past, this leaves Sai furious
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: What! Saroj still hopes for Kanha and Anjali to get together and get married
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Exclusive! I would only want to say that they must accept this role and show with an open mind: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily,...
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Karan Khandelwal opens up on how he got into acting field, says it was his parents dream and he got full support of them
MUMBAI : Actor Karan Khandelwal has recently entered Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.The show which...
EXCITING! Not just being Swarna Goenka; Niyati Joshi takes up yet another profession on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Amazing! Nandini and Vedika’s fear takes over as they witness Ram filling Priya’s maang
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Raj Babbar
What! Veteran actor Raj Babbar sentenced a two-year jail term for physical assault of a government officer in a 1996 case
Latest Video