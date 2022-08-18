EXCITING! Not only Swaran Ghar, Rohit Chaudhary and Sangita Ghosh have been co-stars in this show too

The team of Swaran Ghar is celebrating their Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh's birthday, amid the wishes, we came across a special connection that Swaran and Vikram share...

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 18:33
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

The team of Swaran Ghar is celebrating their Swaran aka Sangita Ghosh's birthday, amid the wishes, we came across a special connection that Swaran and Vikram share apart from the show Swaran Ghar. Rohit Chaudhary and Sangita Ghosh were co-stars in Divya Drishti when Rohit had come for a cameo in the show. Well, this is surely interesting to see them bond in the show too. 

Currently, in Swaran Ghar, Swaran becomes a victim of an evil plan and meets with an accident. Swaran rides her bicycle with Nakul’s son sitting in the back seat. Swaran is unaware that there is something wrong with her bicycle and by the time she comes to know it’s too late as it results in her falling into a big pothole. Meanwhile, Arjun’s car passes by but he doesn’t see her. However, as she falls, the car stops and Arjun tries to see what’s happened.

