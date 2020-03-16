EXCITING! Not Pallavi's sarees, Shivangi Khedkar has kept a special souvenir from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting news for its avid readers.

Also read: AMAZING! Check out what Sai Ketan Rao is up to these days

Television's favourite Jodi Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are back with something exciting.

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are the most popular actors on television right now. Their performance in the TV serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled them to popularity. The paring between Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Recently the popular duo reunited in a music video and since then fans have been wanting to see them together soon.

Well, Shivangi took to her Instagram to do a QnA and a fan asked her whether she has kept any of the Sarees that Pallavi wore in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali to which she replied that she hasn't kept the sarees but she did keep the Shivaji locket as a souvenir from the show.

On the work front, we saw recently Sai Ketan Rao's Pellikuturu Party, the actor revealed how different the character is from his famous Raghav Rao personality. While we haven't seen Shivangi coming up with a new project yet, we can't wait to see what the actors shall do next.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! 'You will not see me as Raghav Rao in Pellikuturu Party' Sai Ketan Rao on his upcoming film, his character, challenges and more