EXCITING! Not Pallavi's sarees, Shivangi Khedkar has kept a special souvenir from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali

Their performance in the TV serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled them to popularity. The paring between Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Recently the popular duo reunited in a music video and since then fans have been wanting to see them together soon.

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting news for its avid readers. 

Television's favourite Jodi Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are back with something exciting. 

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are the most popular actors on television right now. Their performance in the TV serial Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali propelled them to popularity. The paring between Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao is much adored and fans have been wishing to see them together once again. Recently the popular duo reunited in a music video and since then fans have been wanting to see them together soon. 

Well, Shivangi took to her Instagram to do a QnA and a fan asked her whether she has kept any of the Sarees that Pallavi wore in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali to which she replied that she hasn't kept the sarees but she did keep the Shivaji locket as a souvenir from the show. 

On the work front, we saw recently Sai Ketan Rao's Pellikuturu Party, the actor revealed how different the character is from his famous Raghav Rao personality. While we haven't seen Shivangi coming up with a new project yet, we can't wait to see what the actors shall do next. 

Latest Video