Exciting! Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon introduces his character ‘Sachin’ for his new project, “Aarela hoon jaldi milne…”

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show. Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

Kanwar who has a massive fan following on social media has now hinted at his new upcoming project and introduced his character in the project which is named Sachin. Sharing a picture of himself he wrote, “Apun ka naam hai Sachin..Aarela hoon jaldi milne apni public ko sirf @starplus pe! Promo hitting your tv screens soon!”

Previously speaking about his upcoming projects, Kanwar had said, “For me, I have a few things in kitty and I have to decide what I want to do. I would like to give a proper thought before I take the next step. I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it.''

What are your thoughts on Kanwar’s new post and how excited are you for his new project? Tell us in the comments below.

