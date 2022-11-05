Exciting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has a special message for these co stars. Check out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.

In this video we see that Kanwar aka Shiva is imitating a funny voice in which Raavi aka Alice and Shiny aka Dhara also join in. However it takes a hilarious turn when Shiva has a suggestion for Gautam aka Kinshuk. Take a look at the video to see what his suggestion is.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Rishita will inform Dev about Gautam’s accident and he will get restless and will leave to meet Gautam.

Janardhan will be happy that Dev will not be able to inform Shiva to take the permission of municipal officers before starting the construction.

Everyone, especially Gautam will feel happy seeing Dev.

Dev will tell Shiva that he is speeding up the store work where Shiva will ask him if he is jealous or not.

