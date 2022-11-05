Exciting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has a special message for these co stars. Check out!

Janardhan will be happy that Dev will not be able to inform Shiva to take the permission of municipal officers before starting the construction.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 22:37
Kanwar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read  Pandya Store: Shiva doesn’t take Dev’s advice seriously, Pays the price

In this video we see that Kanwar aka Shiva is imitating a funny voice in which Raavi aka Alice and Shiny aka Dhara also join in. However it takes a hilarious turn when Shiva has a suggestion for Gautam aka Kinshuk. Take a look at the video to see what his suggestion is. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Must Watch! Check out what Pandya Store's cast is up to in the upcoming episode

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Rishita will inform Dev about Gautam’s accident and he will get restless and will leave to meet Gautam.

Janardhan will be happy that Dev will not be able to inform Shiva to take the permission of municipal officers before starting the construction.

Everyone, especially Gautam will feel happy seeing Dev.

Dev will tell Shiva that he is speeding up the store work where Shiva will ask him if he is jealous or not. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 22:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Take a look at Jannat Zubair rocking in some stunning jewelry
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read...
Exciting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has a special message for these co stars. Check out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Super Sexy! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame, Gautam Vig raises temperatures in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read  ...
Wow! Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Aneri Vajani, Mohsin Khan and Vibhu Raghave celebrated seven years of their friendship; Mohsin shares a glimpse of their reunion
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Wow! Simar, Reema and Vivaan to join hands against Dhami
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Swaran doesn’t forgive Ginni for her mistake
MUMBAI : Swaran Ghar is a much-loved show. It is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. Also...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Latest Video