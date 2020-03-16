EXCITING! Pranali Rathod aka Akshara 2.0 is nothing but a breath of fresh air post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is once again grabbing all the attention as the show is all set to take one year's leap.

The leap will ensure major twists and turns in the story and the viewers can't wait to see what's in store for them.

Well, we already know that the viewers will get to see a very different avatar of Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda in the show post the leap.

The actor had also given a glimpse of Abhimanyu 2.0 leaving the fans excited.

Well, the makers have left no stone unturned to transform their favorite on-screen jodi of Abhira to look different in the show time and again.

Apart from Harshad, Pranali Rathod who portrays the role of Akshara will also be seen in a very different avatar.

Here's a small glimpse that will leave you super excited.

Abhimanyu's character has taken a 360-degree turn and so has Akshara's.

The leap will see Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation.

A lot of interesting twists and turns in the story are awaited in tonight's episode where the leap will be introduced.

Are you ready to see Akshara and Abhimanyu's 2.0 version in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Ami Trivedi, Mayank Arora, Karishma Sawant, Sharan Anandani, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hasan, Preyal Shah, Pragati Mehra, Neeraj Goswami, Nisha Nagpal, among others.

