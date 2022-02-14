EXCITING: Raqesh Bapat celebrates Valentine's Day with Shamita Shetty and her family in Alibaug; is he planning to PROPOSE her with a RING?

MUMBAI: Post Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat attended Shamita Shetty's birthday brunch where they were seen hand-in-hand.

Recently, Raqesh bought a new luxury home and the couple was also spotted outside a jewellery store.

Their fans post the reality show have multiplied and root for #ShaRa like no other. The couple were sent a cake by fans yesterday with the same hashtag and they shared a video of Shamita cutting it while Raqesh captured her. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are off to Alibaug to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together. What's even more special is that they are being accompanied by their families who were also spotted by the paps.

In the photos, Shamita and Raqesh are seen twinning in blue. While she is wearing a check shirt dress, Raqesh is handsome in blue jacket, denims and white tee-shirt. The two are seen in matching white sneakers.

Raqesh and Shamita posed with her mother, Sunanda. Shilpa Shetty was also seen with her kids along with Shamita's bestie Akanksha. They all made their way out of the car and headed to leave for Alibaug.

