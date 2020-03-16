Exciting! Read to know about Bigg Boss 16’s confirmed contestants, start date and more

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The show is all set to return to the small screen with a new season, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show.
Exciting! Read to know about Bigg Boss 16’s confirmed contestants, start date and more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The makers have come up with many seasons and each enjoyed a huge popularity. Celebrities participate in the show to earn name and fame. Every year fans wait eagerly for the show to hit the small screens.

The show is all set to return to the small screen with a new season, and Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show. The makers try their level best to make the seasons exciting by introducing new concepts. Read to know details about Bigg Boss 16.

Start date of Bigg Boss 16: According to reports, the reality show will start airing in October 2022.

Timing of Bigg Boss 16: The reality show will be telecast at 10.30 pm on the weekdays and 9 pm during the weekends.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 16?

Confirmed list of Bigg Boss 16: Reportedly, actor Gashmeer Mahajani has been approached for the show. Apart from him, Divyanka Tripathi, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Mahhi Vij, and other celebs' names have been popping up. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Theme of Bigg Boss 16: The makers of the show promise an exciting season with dramatic twists and turns. The contestants will be divided into teams and will fight to win the trophy. The challenges will range from mental to physical.

What is your take on the same? Are you excited about Bigg Boss 16? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on taking part in Bigg Boss 16

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

 
 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Bollywood actor Salman Khan reality shows Gashmeer Mahajani Divyanka Tripathi MUNAWAR FARUQUI Shivangi Joshi Mahhi Vij
Latest Video