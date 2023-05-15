Exciting! Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgaonkar’s Tu Tu Main Main to be back on TV? Director Sachin Pilgainkar spills the beans

MUMBAI :The popular comedy TV show Tu Tu Main Main was an iconic show when it was first aired on DD Metro in 1994. Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilgainkar’s chemistry as the loggerheads saas-bahu and their performances made the show a super success and its fan base just multiplied overnight. Fans have been waiting for the show to come back on Television for a long time now.

Looks like the show’s director Sachin Pilgainkar has heard all the wishes of the fans and decided to make them come true as he spills the beans on a new season of the hit comedy show. Talking to an entertainment portal actor/director Sachin said, “We’re planning on bringing the show back. We’re already working on it” He also added, “Surpiya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law.”

Sachin said that unlike the previous season, the new one will be out in the digital space. Confirming this he added, “I wouldn’t like to bring the show on television. I would prefer an OTT platform and we’re very open as far as the platform is concerned”

Sachin Pilgaonkar has been part of several films in the past like Satte Pe Satta, Geet Gaata Chal, Balika Badhu, Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Nadiya Ke Paar and many more. He is married to actress Supriya and has a daughter Shriya who is also an OTT actress.

