Exciting! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shoots with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, headed towards an integration episode?

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is doing quite well. The drama of the show is at its peak with the wedding of Vandana and Kunal.

Soon the viewers will witness Vandana’s grih pravesh where Tara will welcome her to the Malhotra house. Vandana will also be seen calling her daughter. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama loses her passport; get arrested)

On the other hand, TV show Anupamaa will see Rupali Ganguly living independently without baggage and actor Sachin Tyagi has been roped in for a character opposite Anupamaa. There will be another drama where Anuj will be seen having a love angle too. Talking about the lead character of the show Anupamaa, it seems like there will be an integration episode!

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep took to her social media handle to share a reel of her with Rupali, dressed as Anupamaa. Will she be there as a part of the welcoming process of Vandana and will give words of wisdom to her?

That is something only time will tell! However, the reel gives us a feel that Rupali is having quite a gala time on the sets with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Take a look:

