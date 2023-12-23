Exciting! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shoots with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, headed towards an integration episode?

Soon the viewers will witness Vandana’s grih pravesh where Tara will welcome her to the Malhotra house. Vandana will also be seen calling her daughter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:39
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is doing quite well. The drama of the show is at its peak with the wedding of Vandana and Kunal.

Soon the viewers will witness Vandana’s grih pravesh where Tara will welcome her to the Malhotra house. Vandana will also be seen calling her daughter. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama loses her passport; get arrested)

On the other hand, TV show Anupamaa will see Rupali Ganguly living independently without baggage and actor Sachin Tyagi has been roped in for a character opposite Anupamaa. There will be another drama where Anuj will be seen having a love angle too. Talking about the lead character of the show Anupamaa, it seems like there will be an integration episode!

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep took to her social media handle to share a reel of her with Rupali, dressed as Anupamaa. Will she be there as a part of the welcoming process of Vandana and will give words of wisdom to her?

That is something only time will tell! However, the reel gives us a feel that Rupali is having quite a gala time on the sets with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Take a look:

How much do you like this reel and how excited are you to watch Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Really! Kunal tells Vandana to keep her distance from him as he has married her only for Tara’s sake)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities. 

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Sheeba Akashdeep Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash's mom challenges Jaidev to find Pallavi
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.Each episode has some debate-worthy...
Happy Birthday! Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday with his wife Sargun Mehta and industry friends Mohsin Khan and others…
MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most celebrated artists on television today.The actor has come a long way in his...
Oh No! Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff’s split up after 11 years of a long relationship; Know here details!
MUMBAI: Actor Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, is said to have split from his long-term partner Tania Shroff. It...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Exciting! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shoots with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, headed towards an integration episode?
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is doing quite well. The drama of the show is at its peak with the wedding...
Recent Stories
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff
Oh No! Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff’s split up after 11 years of a long relationship; Know here details!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 17
Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!
Ravi Dubey
Happy Birthday! Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday with his wife Sargun Mehta and industry friends Mohsin Khan and others…
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show
Pallavi
Relief! Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 eased after being granted bail in a Vandalism Case
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! No extension for this season the finale of the show to take place on this day
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it