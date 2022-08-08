EXCITING! Rupali Ganguly ditches her car to travel in this Public Transport after shooting for Anupamaa

The Shah family would reach the accident spot and that’s when Kavya and Anupma will be shocked to see Anuj and Vanraj being carried in a stretcher and would be left shocked. It will be interesting to see if the family would come to know about Vanraj being behind the incident and what twist will come to post this accident.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:48
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Vanraj and Anuj will meet with an accident as the entire family would be doing the special puja. Anupama will be doing the puja for the well-being of the family that’s when the family would get a call and the police would say that the two people who have met with an accident haven’t survived. The Shah family would reach the accident spot and that’s when Kavya and Anupma will be shocked to see Anuj and Vanraj being carried in a stretcher and would be left shocked. It will be interesting to see if the family would come to know about Vanraj being behind the incident and what twist will come to post this accident.

While commuting back home post the shoot Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly decided to take a metro instead of going by her car to avoid traffic, check out her post: 

Well, now the upcoming episode shall have a major twist where we will see Samar completely shifts to Kapadia's place with Anupamaa as he reveals that what the Shahs did with her was not right and he doesn't want to stay with them, instead he is here for Anupamaa and shall always support her above everyone. This change in Samar shall bring a major storm for Shah Parivaar.

Latest Video