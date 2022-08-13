EXCITING! Sai aka Ayesha Singh reveals what she finds interesting about Banni and Yuvaan in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

We exclusively revealed that the show is all set to have a Bollywood special Sunday. Where we will see actors from all the shows coming in Bollywood characters and you wouldn't want to miss out on them.

We got our hands on the looks that the actors are all set to choose for the Bollywood characters, Sai will turn Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Bijlani is going to be Raj from DDLJ, Banni is Paro, Akshara is Anjali while Anuj is going to be Amitabh Bachchan from Coolie No 1. We had even revealed Akshay Kumar is all set to come to the show to promote his film Rakshabandhan.

In the upcoming episode, Akshay Kumar reveals that 20 years ago Rupali Ganguly used to tie him Rakhi for 5 long years and today on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, they recreate the ritual and Rupali promises to tie him Rakhi every year henceforth.

Akshay Kumar then tries to imitate Anupamaa with her iconic dialogue but fails in the mids as he forgets the monologue, well his power-packed performance is surely going to give a run to Anupamaa for the lead, isn't it? Also, the fun BTS between Akshara and Arjun while they recreate the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic moment. Though we wanted Rahul with Anjali, but we are seeing Raj from DDLJ doing the trend with Anjali. It is surely going to be exciting.

Sai aka Ayesha revealed that she really adores the chemistry Banni and Yuvaan share in the recent post, check it out:

