EXCITING! Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi gets a LOVELY SURPRISE in Dubai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored on-screen duo.

Naira Goenka or Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi created a legacy and with Kaira's romantic supremacy fans have poured immense love on them. After Mohsin's exit, she exited the show too. Shivangi created a major mark with her character on fans and garnered massive adoration for more than five long years. She gave life to both Naira and Sirat's characters in the show, from being a graceful dancer to being a fierce boxer onscreen, she made a special place in every viewer's heart through her craft.

After exiting the show, the gorgeous much headed to Dubai for a vacation with her buddy Neha Adhvik Mahajan. While she entered her hotel suite, she was in for a lovely surprise. The hotel staff had decorated her room with all those gorgeous pictures of her characters Naira and Sirat and welcomed her to the city. Well, this surprise is surely unmissable, what do you think?

Check out the video: