Exciting! Tanuj Virwani sets the stage for an exciting 2024 post-marriage and honeymoon; Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming big releases

Tanuj and Tanya had an enjoyable, cozy, and romantic honeymoon in Europe following their quiet and modest wedding in the company of close family and friends. And now it appears like Tanuj is fully focused on his business again following his vacation and downtime.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 19:30
Tanuj

MUMBAI: Talented actor Tanuj Virwani is expected to bring significant benefits from the saying that "lady luck" can bring about a favorable change in a man's life. Fans are undoubtedly quite confident that the actor's career will reach new heights because to his relentless work ethic, steady efforts, and positive energy from his wife Tanya Jacob. Tanuj and Tanya had an enjoyable, cozy, and romantic honeymoon in Europe following their quiet and modest wedding in the company of close family and friends. And now it appears like Tanuj is fully focused on his business again following his vacation and downtime.

Also read: Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

Fans have been quite thrilled about him hosting Splitsvilla X5 alongside Sunny Leone, his co-star in "One Night Stand," ever since it was formally announced. Netizens are thrilled because he has the charisma, intelligence, and humor necessary to make a pleasant host. Tanuj has a lot of major releases coming out this year in addition to his duties as a host on Splitsvilla, so it seems sense that we can't stay calm.

Rumors have it that Tanuj will be releasing several significant projects shortly. Yodha, his first Dharma film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna, is set to debut soon. Aside from that, he is scheduled to star in a unique OTT film titled "Johnny Jumper" with actors Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Zarina Wahab, and others. In addition, he is anticipated to star in the next movie "Puppy Love" with Nikki Tamboli, Tridha Choudhury, and Divya Agarwal. He recently completed several projects with people like Rahul Dev, Gajraj Rao, and others, to further lighten the situation.

With the kind of filmography Tanuj currently has, it makes sense that these roles will only strengthen his portfolio because he has every possible skill for the big screen. Let's hope and pray that Tanuj's life is genuinely redefined by lady luck in 2024 and that prosperity kisses his feet.

Also read: Wow! Tanuj Virwani gives a glimpse of the lavish menu at his wedding; Carrot Cake, Eggnog and Malayali Lunch

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Tanuj Virwani Splitsvilla X5 Tanya Jacob Rati Agnihotri One-night Stand Sunny Leone Purani Jeans Love You Soniyo Wedding Menu carrot cake Eggnog Malayali Lunch movie news Jamal Kudu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/26/2024 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Shefali Jariwala
Interesting! Shefali Jariwala Finds Thrills in Doing Her Own Stunts for 'Shaitani Rasmein'
Bharti Singh
Wow! Bharti Singh opens up about Suneil Shetty's surprising emotional side; Says ‘Bilkul nariyal hote hain na…’
Karan
Finally! Karan Johar Unveils Luxurious "Koffee With Karan 8" Hamper; What's Inside?
Dibang
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Journalist Dibang to enter the house and grill the contestants with questions regarding their game
Abdu
Bigg Boss 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss Season 16 Abdu Rozik will be gracing the finale of the show
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Jugal Bandi theme this week on the show; Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha perform together which impresses the judges and gets standing ovation