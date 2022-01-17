EXCITING! These factors make Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai an IDEAL TV SHOW

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

The thirteen years of the musical language of love with the iconic duos, the show has been an inspiration for family values and many love stories. From the first installation with Akshara and Naitik, the story had been ahead of its time, then came Naira and Kartik the most super hit Jodi of the show, they even have Kaira Day on their couple name. Now, with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is reaching new heights.

The factors we are talking about are:

A perfect blend between actors and characters: You cannot differentiate between the actor and character be it, Hina Khan, as Akshara or Pranali, Shivangi as Naira or Mohsin Khan as Kartik, they are a perfect blend.

Filled with family values and emotions: The show always reminds us of a loving joint family and just as all families have a bit of drama and lots of emotions. The Goenkas, Maheshwaris, Singhanias and now Birlas are all pillars of values and love amongst each other.

The quintessential love stories: From Naksh and Kaira/Kairat to AbhiRa, all the love stories have their own joy and charm. It is impossible to stay away from their effect. Fans at times invest in their chemistry soo much that it creates a milestone for the duo, just as they celebrate Kaira day.

Well. what is your favourite thing about the show?

