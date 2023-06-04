Exciting! Upcoming track of Faltu will showcase some romantic moments; check pics here

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja (Faltu and Ayaan). The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy. Every new twist and turn in the show brings a surge of eagerness in fans to know what is going to happen next on the show.

Faltu and Ayaan’s chemistry has been winning hearts over time. They create a magic on-screen that adds to the USP and excitement of the show. Check out their beautiful romantic moments here that will be showcased in the upcoming track of the popular show;

On the show, Faltu takes the disguise of Rocky the chef, and gets the job of a cook in the Mittal Family. Interestingly, when nobody recognizes her, she finally gets a major clue of Kanika being behind the academy fiasco.

