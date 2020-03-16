EXCITING! Whose LOVE CONFESSION are you eagerly waiting for, BALH 2's Ram-Priya or GHKKPM's Sai-Virat?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the leads.

Both the shows have been most-watched on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turn in the story over the period of time leaving the viewers hooked to the screens.

Ram-Priya and Virat-Sai's on-screen pairing has worked wonders. Fans fondly refer to them as Raya and Sairat.

Sai-Virat and Ram-Priya's love story has many common similarities which the ardent viewers have already fond of over these many months.

But now, the ardent viewers are eagerly waiting to see the major love confession track of both the jodis.

Neither Ram-Priya nor Sai-Virat has confessed their love for each other.

The makers are finally heading for the track where we will finally see these two beautiful on-screen jodis saying the three magical words 'I LOVE YOU' which will be a major turning point in the story.

Before that happens, the makers have already shown cute and beautiful romantic scenes between Raya and Sairat.

So, which jodi's love confession are you eagerly waiting for, Ram and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or Virat and Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Do let us know in the comments section.

