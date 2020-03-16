EXCITING! Whose LOVE CONFESSION are you eagerly waiting for, BALH 2's Ram-Priya or GHKKPM's Sai-Virat?

Ram-Priya and Virat-Sai are married in their respective shows for a long time. However, their love confession is yet to happen and the ardent viewers can't wait for it.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 18:34
EXCITING! Whose LOVE CONFESSION are you eagerly waiting for, BALH 2's Ram-Priya or GHKKPM's Sai-Virat?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as the leads. 

Both the shows have been most-watched on the small screens ever since the beginning. 

The makers have introduced interesting twists and turn in the story over the period of time leaving the viewers hooked to the screens. 

Ram-Priya and Virat-Sai's on-screen pairing has worked wonders. Fans fondly refer to them as Raya and Sairat. 

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The current track of Shivani-Rajiv is SHIFTING FOCUS from Sai-Virat's ongoing storyline in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai-Virat and Ram-Priya's love story has many common similarities which the ardent viewers have already fond of over these many months. 

But now, the ardent viewers are eagerly waiting to see the major love confession track of both the jodis. 

Neither Ram-Priya nor Sai-Virat has confessed their love for each other. 

The makers are finally heading for the track where we will finally see these two beautiful on-screen jodis saying the three magical words 'I LOVE YOU' which will be a major turning point in the story. 

Before that happens, the makers have already shown cute and beautiful romantic scenes between Raya and Sairat. 

So, which jodi's love confession are you eagerly waiting for, Ram and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or Virat and Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Do let us know in the comments section. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Virat comes up with a plan to bring Rajeev and Shivani together, Virat loves Sai’s sweet gesture

Raya Sairat Nakuul Mehta Neil Bhatt Disha Parmar Ayesha Singh Sony TV Star Plus Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ekta Kapoor Shaika Films Cockrow Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 18:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer recently left a comment on n Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar'...
Amazing! Check out this unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in telly town. His journey so far is quite...
Glamours! Erica Fernandes is obsessed with Black outfits; Here's a proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi has a surprise for his fans; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Oh No! Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur are isolated due to this reason!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read ...
Oh La La! Reem Shaikh sets the internet blazing by going braless; Check out her sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
Gossip! Are Kolkata cricketer Venkatesh Iyer and Priyanka Jawalkar in a relationship?
Latest Video