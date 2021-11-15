EXCITING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant OPENS UP on her bond with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored onscreen duo at present.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one. Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry. The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant and asked her about her bond with Pranali and Harshad, keeping fit, and more. Check out what the beauteous had to reply.

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-stars Pranali and Harshad?

Pranali is like a sister to me. I have been away from my family due to hectic schedules and outdoor shoots and spending so much time with both Pranali and Harshad has only made our bond stronger. They are both extremely inspiring and I get to learn a lot from them on the sets each day.

How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

I have taken up dance classes to stay fit and flexible. I also ensure I am eating nutrition-rich food. If time permits, I even hit the gym sometimes.

How do you view the Hindi Television Industry? What excites you to be a part of this new fraternity?

This Hindi Television Industry is brim-full of talent and versatility. Stepping in here means opening doors to new learning and opportunities. I am immensely thrilled and grateful to have received such a warm welcome in the industry and am eagerly looking forward to all that this new journey has to offer.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

This is just the inception of my journey in this industry and I am glad I am getting to start with one of the most loved TV shows - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I have finally set foot in this industry and I wish to only grow on and flourish in the industry from here on.

