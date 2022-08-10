Excluisve! Dosti Anokhi’s Sahil Phull to play the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Atrangi TV has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences.

As per sources, Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

The sources also reveal that Actor Sahil Phull known for his roles in shows like Dosti Anokhi has been roped in to play the lead.

Sahil has also been a part of shows like Piya Rangrezz, Kaatelal & Sons, Uttaran and Haiwaan: The Monster.

The casting of the show is done by Deepak Joshi, who is also responsible for the casting of many great shows.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

