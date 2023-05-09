Excluisve! Inspire Film’s Baazi Ishq Ki to go on a seaosnal break, last episdoe to air on THIS date! Read to Find Out!

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 16:16
Baazi Ishq Ki

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the telly world.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Inspire Films is a popular production house creating shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a content company under Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited. The company has produced shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.They are currently bankrolling Baazi Ishq Ki, and Gauna Ek Pratha.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Baazi Ishq Ki is going to take a seasonal break and be back soon. 

The show stars Puneett Chouksey, and Khusbu Tiwari and has been loved for its unique content, grand look, and production.

The production house is known for producing multiple seasons of many of its popular shows. Inspire Films' Ishq Main Marjawan starring Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar, and Nia Sharma came back in three seasons.

As per sources, the last episode, before the seasonal break will air on Saturday.

It is not known as of now, when the show will return but fans of the show will be excited to see the show back.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki

Tina Phillip Khusbu Tiwari Dangal TV Puneett Chouskey Arham Abaassi Jyotsna Chandola Baazi Ishq Ki Beyond Dreams yash pattnaik Inspire Films Krutika Desai Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Sadda Haq Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Ishq Mein Marjawan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur, in her big hit...
Excluisve! Inspire Film’s Baazi Ishq Ki to go on a seaosnal break, last episdoe to air on THIS date! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the telly world.Dangal TV has been...
OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”
MUMBAI : Tanaaz Irani has been a well known face not just in the world of Television but also in films. She has been...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Misunderstandings! Sahiba wants Angad to make the first move, Angad knows Sahiba won’t understand his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu
MUMBAI : Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Manveer can never trust Inderpal again
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sahil Sambyal
EXCLUSIVE! Skulls and Roses actor Sahil Sambyal roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Triangle Films Company
PANDYA STORE
Exclusive! “There are a lot of twists and turns coming up in the show” Natasha aka Priyanshi Yadav talks about the upcoming track of the show and the real identity of Chiku!
Rakesh
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
Rithvik Gupta
EXCLUSIVE! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal child actor Rithvik Gupta to enter Dangal TV's show Purnima
Vishal Gandhi
Exclusive! “It is a bit different, most of the characters that we see can be divided easily into positive or negative, supportive or in grey shade”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more
Vinod
Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Vinod Goswami roped on for Dangal TV’s Tose Naina Milaike