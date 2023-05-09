Excluisve! Inspire Film’s Baazi Ishq Ki to go on a seaosnal break, last episdoe to air on THIS date! Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the telly world.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Inspire Films is a popular production house creating shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a content company under Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited. The company has produced shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.They are currently bankrolling Baazi Ishq Ki, and Gauna Ek Pratha.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Baazi Ishq Ki is going to take a seasonal break and be back soon.

The show stars Puneett Chouksey, and Khusbu Tiwari and has been loved for its unique content, grand look, and production.

The production house is known for producing multiple seasons of many of its popular shows. Inspire Films' Ishq Main Marjawan starring Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar, and Nia Sharma came back in three seasons.

As per sources, the last episode, before the seasonal break will air on Saturday.

It is not known as of now, when the show will return but fans of the show will be excited to see the show back.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki