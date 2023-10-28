EXCLUSIVChild actors Trisha Sarda and Mannat Mishra roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Aangan

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are coming up with a new show on Sony SAB which is titled Aangan. It stars Ayushe Khurana in the lead role.
Trisha Sarda and Mannat Mishra

It is titled Aangan and it stars Ajooni fame Ayushe Khurana and Samir Virwani in the lead roles. 

Aangan also stars Mahesh Thakur in a pivotal role. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that child actors Mannat Mishra and Trisha Sarda are roped in for playing pivotal roles. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Naamkaran’s Aditi Rathore roped in for Cockrow and ShaikaEntertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

Trisha is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, Baal Shiva among others. 

Meanwhile, Mannat is known for her performance in Sara Ali Khan and Dhaanush starrer Atrangi Re. 

Aangan is produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. 

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

