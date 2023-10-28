EXCLUSIVChild actors Trisha Sarda and Mannat Mishra roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Aangan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show soon.

It is titled Aangan and it stars Ajooni fame Ayushe Khurana and Samir Virwani in the lead roles.

The promo of the show was out a few days back.

Aangan also stars Mahesh Thakur in a pivotal role.

And now, we have a few more names which are all set to be added in the show's star cast.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that child actors Mannat Mishra and Trisha Sarda are roped in for playing pivotal roles.

Trisha is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala, Baal Shiva among others.

Meanwhile, Mannat is known for her performance in Sara Ali Khan and Dhaanush starrer Atrangi Re.

Aangan is produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

