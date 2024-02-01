Exclusive: Aadhya Barot aka Ishaani talks about her experience shooting for Anupamaa; says ‘I am closest to Trishaan Shah…’

In an exclusive conversation with Aadhya, we spoke to her about her participation and experience shooting for Anupamaa and her bond with Rupali Ganguly.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 16:13
Aadhya Barot

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show is doing extremely well for itself. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj, there has been an upbeat drama right after the track where Samar was seen dead. The serial witnessed a massive showdown between Anuj and Anupamaa and this was followed by a brief leap where some new characters were introduced. 

Aadhya Barot plays the role of Ishaani in the show, as Pakhi’s daughter. In an exclusive conversation with Aadhya, we spoke to her about her participation and experience shooting for Anupamaa and her bond with Rupali Ganguly.

She expressed, “I am having a good time shooting for Anupamaa. The show is very popular and I really like the atmosphere on the set. My character is also very nice and I am enjoying every bit of the show. I am closest to Trishaan Shah on the sets and we have a lot of fun cracking jokes and playing. Infact, I also like spending time with Rupali m’am (Ganguly) and Madalsa ma’m (Sharma). They too spend rtime with me and play fun games on the set.”

