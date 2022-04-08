EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Verma and Dhruv Bamotra JOIN the cast of Super Supreet

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 15:00
EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Verma and Dhruv Bamotra JOIN the cast of Super Supreet

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

No doubt with the rising consumption of content we can see some amazing projects being made across platforms in terms of web series and movies and now Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive information with regard to one of the upcoming web series on Netflix.

We exclusively updated that Grahan actress Donny Kapoor joins the cast of Super Supreet in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. Now the breaking news is that Aaditya Verma and Dhruv Bamotra have been roped in the series in interesting roles. Further details, are yet to be disclosed. 

Also read (EXCLUSIVE: Radhe and Jijaji Chhat Par Hai fame Naveen Bawa roped in for Avrodh 2)

This upcoming Netflix web series will be directed by Dar Gai it will be produced by Jugaad entertainment.

How excited are you would this information, do let us know in the comments section below?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Sexy! These pictures of Radhika Seth are too hot to handle)

Naveen Bawa Donny Kapoor Netflix super supreet new web series Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Aww! Cheeni to bring lovebirds Imlie and Aryan close to each other
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Arjun determined to take his revenge, marries Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Reunion! Priya gets delighted with Ram and Pihu surprise birthday party
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Vishal Dadlani to be the judge in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.The...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Plots and Plans! Priya gets advantage from Vedika and Nandini’s evil game
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Krystle D'Souza to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
cat
OMG! Is Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account hacked? Netizens share screenshots of her account
Latest Video