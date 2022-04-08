EXCLUSIVE! Aaditya Verma and Dhruv Bamotra JOIN the cast of Super Supreet

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

We exclusively updated that Grahan actress Donny Kapoor joins the cast of Super Supreet in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. Now the breaking news is that Aaditya Verma and Dhruv Bamotra have been roped in the series in interesting roles. Further details, are yet to be disclosed.

This upcoming Netflix web series will be directed by Dar Gai it will be produced by Jugaad entertainment.

