Exclusive: Aakash Talwar bags Colors’ Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: One of the leading GECs Colors is set to roll out a new romantic thriller titled Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The show stars Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam in the lead roles while it is being produced by Dipti Kalwani.

TellyChakkar has learnt that actor Aakash Talwar, who is known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Daayan, Naagin 5, Molkki and many more, has been roped in for the show. We hear that Aakash will make a guest appearance in the show.

We could not get through Aakash for a comment.

Zain plays Agasthya, a suave businessman and a tech-genius, Paakhi, an eternal optimist and a free-spirited girl who runs an event management company. They both are best friends and share every little nuance of their lives with each other. As the story unfolds, Paakhi and Agasthya’s lives get a thrilling twist.

As per reports, the show also stars Akshit Sukhija, Ayaz Ahmed, Dolly Mattoo and Ashish Kaul.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!