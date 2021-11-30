EXCLUSIVE! Aalisha Panwar on going bold for web shows: I would rather say no first only so that the story does not compromise because of me

MUMBAI: Aalisha Panwar is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The diva has been in the television industry for a very long time and wowed us with her stellar performance in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Begusarai, Jamai Raja, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, Laal Ishq.

Aalisha was last seen in Zee TV's show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri that starred Adhvik Mahajan and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead roles.

Well, after her successful stint in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, fans are eagerly waiting to see Aalisha back in action.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aalisha spoke about some interesting things.

What kind of roles do you want to explore?

I have experimented with different kinds of roles. I did positive, negative and I also did comedy in Ishq Mein Marjawan where my character Kesari had this shade. I have also done something related to fantasy like Meri Gudiya. But as an actor, I would like to explore many more things. I would like to play a CBI officer, an agent, or some roles with superpowers like a Wonder Woman.

The web platform has different content. How comfortable are you to break your comfort zone and do it?

Every actor has their own perspective and limitations in whatever they do. I have my own limitations. I know what I can and I can't do. If any related to the web or movies comes up, I am personally not comfortable in doing something very much bold. It's not because of somebody else, it's just my perspective. So, even if it is the need of the story, I don't think I would be able to do it. I would rather say no first only. So that the story does not compromise because of me and even I won't need to do anything out of my comfort zone.

Your take on doing a reality show?

People have seen me in different avatars on-screen where I played some great characters. However, they haven't seen the real me. Fans don't know how Aalisha Panwar is, so I would love to do a reality show. Why people would love to see my real side in a reality show is because I am very optimistic and very transparent. I can't fake things. I speak my heart out.

