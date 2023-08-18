EXCLUSIVE! Aamir Ali on being away from TV: I am on a break from television for almost 4 to 5 years now and my focus is on OTT

MUMBAI:Actor Aamir Ali is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

The handsome star has been a part of the showbiz world for several years and has a number of hit TV shows to his credit.

Aamir has appeared in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kuchh Is Tara, Bhaskar Bharti, F.I.R., Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, and many more.

Well, apart from doing some great TV shows, Aamir is currently impressing everyone with his OTT show The Trial.

Aamir made a shift from TV to films and then OTT.

In his recent interview with TellyChakkar, the actor spoke about his work and much more.

When asked if he has bid adieu to TV forever, he said, ''One can't say goodbye to any medium forever besides bad habits. TV is not a bad habit. It has given me everything I am today. Currently, I am on a break from TV for almost 4 to 5 years because my focus was on something else. I have already reached at a peak when it comes to TV. Now I am doing that for OTT. It is a new challenge for me. I'm taking baby steps. It will go on till I don't reach the peak. My focus is on films and OTT right now.''

Talking about his aspirations of working with actors, actresses and directors, he said, ''I would have taken 5 to 6 names if I was asked this a few years ago. But now, the kind of work I see, the range is so wide. I want to work with so many directors. I want to get inspired by many actors and work with them. The range is massive now.''

Talking about his favourite ones, Aamir took Hansal Mehta's name and Suparn Verma and many more.

Aamir expressed his desire to work with the team of ace director Zoya Akhtar.

Lastly, speaking about fitness and looks which turn out to be in the favour of an actor for bagging roles and sometimes doesn't.

Revealing his thoughts on this, Aamir said, ''It has happened a lot of times when the makers have told me, ''We see you as a hero. We don't see you as a particular character.'' I used to tell them that I will transform myself. But they were not convinced.''

