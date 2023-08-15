Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships on the show

Aamir Ali is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would do a reality show like Bigg Boss and what he thinks about the relationships that develop on the show.
MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye Season, where he emerged as the winner of the show with his ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh. He was also a contestant on the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

He was also part of the Bollywood movies I Hate Luv Stories, Khamosh Pani, etc.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would do a reality show like Bigg Boss and what he thinks about the relationships that develop on the show. 

Would you be part of a reality show like Bigg Boss ever in the future?  

I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss! I have almost watched all seasons and I am also following Bigg Boss OTT Now in Bigg Boss Season 17 I will watch it on television as always.

But you don’t want to be part of the show? 

I love to watch many things, movies, and web series but I don’t have the guts to do the show. 

In these shows, we have often seen how relationships develop, what do you have to say about it? 

Nothing is planned we can understand that it happens suddenly and I am the audience I can understand it, even when I watch a web series promo I know whether to watch the series or not. 

Were you offered Bigg Boss Season 16 and any plans for doing Bigg Boss Season 17? 

As I said I am the audience of the show and we don’t get offered the show but for sure this time I will follow Bigg Boss Season 17. 

Well, there is no doubt that Aamir will be a perfect choice to be part of the reality show.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

