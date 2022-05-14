EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to be seen as celebrity guest on Shubh Laabh!

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar, and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles. Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far. Aamir Khan, will be seen paying an entry on the show
EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to be seen as celebrity guest on Shubh Laabh!

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

( Also Read: Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Dangerous! Netra makes a dreadful plan to kidnap the baby from the naming ceremony)

We all know that Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh which started airing a few months ago is being loved by the viewers. 

The show stars Chhavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar, and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles. Shubh Laabh has seen many new entries in the show so far. 

Shubh Laabh is a story about Savita and her husband, Niranjan, who runs a snack shop in Ratlam and faces a financial crisis. However, things change when Goddess Lakshmi decides to meet them

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! ‘Oh My God!’ actor Hetal Puniwala to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Labh)

Aamir Khan, will be seen paying an entry on the show. 

Savita and Maya will be seen at the temple with the baby. Maya leaves the baby’s pram while talking on the phone. When Savita turns around, she sees that the pram is gone. The lady who tried kidnapping the baby in the hospital returns and takes the pram away again.

