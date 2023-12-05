Exclusive! Aan Tiwari roped for Vajra Production’s next Kaal Purush

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 21:24
Aan Tiwari

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

 A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Vajra Productions is set to roll out a new show on Star Plus soon, named Kaal Purush.

Vajra Productions was founded by the famous Marathi actress and producer Shweta Shinde and film Director Sanjay Khamb, in 2016.

We had earlier reported about actors Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar being roped in for the show.

Now, as per sources, child actor Aan Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

Aan’s character is not yet revealed but it is said to be a pivotal role.

Aan was previously seen as Shiva in the show Baal Shiva.

Are you excited to see him once again in this new show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

